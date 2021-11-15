Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

