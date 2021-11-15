Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.