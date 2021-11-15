KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $413.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.32 and its 200-day moving average is $332.23. KLA has a 52-week low of $235.51 and a 52-week high of $419.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

