Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KL shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $44.79 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

