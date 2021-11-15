Kinaxis (KXSCF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS: KXSCF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$200.00 to C$215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$204.00 to C$213.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$200.00 to C$225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $5.51 on Monday, hitting $170.77. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.16. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $170.77.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

