Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $72.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 83,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 428,937 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

