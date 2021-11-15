KeyCorp Lowers Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target to $30.00

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Exagen alerts:

XGN stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.