KeyCorp Comments on PGT Innovations, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

