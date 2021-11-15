Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Hold

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

