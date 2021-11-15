Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Hold

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

