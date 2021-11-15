Kepler Capital Markets Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Reduce

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $8.14 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

