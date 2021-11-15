Kepler Capital Markets Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Reduce

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $8.14 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

