Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms have commented on KW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

