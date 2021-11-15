Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KRTX traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.21. 167,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,689. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,275,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after buying an additional 179,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

