Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Several research firms recently commented on KARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

KARO stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.