Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.09.
Several research firms recently commented on KARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
KARO stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
