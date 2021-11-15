Julien Mininberg Sells 6,644 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HELE traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.95. 3,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,360. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $192.54 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

