JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of JQUA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

