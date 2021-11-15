JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,878 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $53.80 on Monday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $303.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.