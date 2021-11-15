JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 396,501 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,589 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 396,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTU. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

