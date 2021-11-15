JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,970 Shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 671,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBFS opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.