JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank of Princeton were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.34 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

