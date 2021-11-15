JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Howard Bancorp worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,676,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 568,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of HBMD opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.91. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

