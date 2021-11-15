JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Separately, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of QIPT opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

