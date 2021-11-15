JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of AFIB opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.02. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.