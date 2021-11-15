JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDBC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $303.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.24. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $70.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.