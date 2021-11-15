JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,819 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $165,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

