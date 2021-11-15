JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 8,284.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Valhi were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 4,870.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $754.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.89. Valhi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

