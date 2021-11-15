Jonathan Oringer Sells 15,294 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

SSTK opened at $123.14 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 52.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

