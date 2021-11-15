Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 15th (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Jiuzi’s (NASDAQ:JZXN) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 15th. Jiuzi had issued 5,200,000 shares in its IPO on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

JZXN stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiuzi in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Jiuzi in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jiuzi in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

