Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Trimmed by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,834,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JEF. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

