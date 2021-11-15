Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €63.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bechtle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.50 ($127.65).

ETR BC8 opened at €64.86 ($76.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.31 and its 200 day moving average is €116.05. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €49.15 ($57.82) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($81.84).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

