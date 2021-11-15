Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

