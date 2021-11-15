Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus International Group LLC is a manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. Janus International Group LLC, formerly known as Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc., is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Get Janus International Group alerts:

JBI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.