James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

JRVR stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 182,192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

