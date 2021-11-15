James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Plans $0.41 Interim Dividend

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About James Hardie Industries
