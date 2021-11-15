James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Plans $0.41 Interim Dividend

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

