ITV’s (ITVPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. ITV has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.