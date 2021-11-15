Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Itron worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,068,400. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

