iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Position Increased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,348,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,755,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $384,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $277.86 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day moving average of $260.71.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

