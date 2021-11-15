iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $93,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $131.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

