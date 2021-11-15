iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 415.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

