iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,330,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $239.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

