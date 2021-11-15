iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.80

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $65.61, with a volume of 66412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 356.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 201,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 140,089 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

