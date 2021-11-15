iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.47. 121,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,821,076. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

