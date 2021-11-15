iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after buying an additional 353,260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,393,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $109.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.52. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

