iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Down 87.9% in October

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the October 14th total of 682,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 521,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 256.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 369,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,886 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,711. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

