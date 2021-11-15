Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,285 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

NYSE GE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 37,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,160. General Electric has a 52 week low of $74.64 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.90, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.