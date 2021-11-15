Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.74. 27,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,929. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02.

