Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,228 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.42. 570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $111.55 and a 1 year high of $150.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

