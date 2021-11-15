IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 100,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MMIN opened at $27.48 on Monday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

