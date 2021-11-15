Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH):

11/1/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $246.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy ended third-quarter fiscal 2021 on a solid note beating the Zacks Consensus Estimateon both revenues and earnings basis. To capture larger shares of expanding solar market, Enphase constantly introduces new types of microinverter. It also has a strong position in manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. The stock boasts a solid solvency position. It has outperformed the industry in the past year and has a Neutral rating. However, the shortage of semiconductors prevalent worldwide has been affecting the solar market as well. As a result, Enphase is also suffering from supply chain constraintfor application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) that are used in its microinverters and expects to remain constrained on microinverters, which in turn might hurt its revenues to some extent in fourth quarter.”

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $179.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $213.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $157.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $186.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $214.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $251.62 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.23. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,453 shares of company stock valued at $17,850,206. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

