Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,051 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Schrödinger worth $70,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after buying an additional 525,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after buying an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,902,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.