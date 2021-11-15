Invesco Ltd. Has $67.42 Million Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.00% of Everi worth $67,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,236,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,707,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 6,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 407,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Everi stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

