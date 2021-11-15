Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.65% of G-III Apparel Group worth $73,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

